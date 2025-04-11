Trade Talks in Focus: U.S. Looks Beyond Chinese Imports

In a bid to reconsider U.S. trade relationships, Trade Representative Jamieson Greer will engage in conversations with both Taiwanese and Israeli officials about tariffs. This follows lengthy discussions with Vietnamese counterparts.

Greer's meetings come in the wake of President Donald Trump's decision to temporarily lower tariffs on various countries, a measure that has been widely anticipated by international trade partners.

Highlighting the critical need for diversification, Greer underscored the situation's urgency due to America's current heavy reliance on Chinese imports, which calls for exploring alternative trade avenues.

(With inputs from agencies.)