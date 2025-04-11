BJP and AIADMK Forge Alliance for 2026 Tamil Nadu Elections

The BJP and AIADMK have officially renewed their partnership, sealing a poll alliance for the upcoming 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Union Minister Amit Shah announced the strategic move, stating that the election would be contested under AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami's leadership at the state level, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi commands at the Centre.

During a press conference attended by key political figures, Shah emphasized the historical ties between the parties, harking back to 1998, and reinforcing that the coalition aims for a formidable presence in the elections. He hinted at a potential coalition government if the NDA secures a victory, asserting confidence in gaining a decisive mandate.

Amit Shah also criticized the ruling DMK, accusing it of using issues such as Sanatan Dharma and language policies to divert attention from pressing concerns. He maintained that voters are seeking accountability from the current government over various alleged scams, reinforcing the coalition's focus on substantive electoral issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)