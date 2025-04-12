Mayawati Criticizes Rahul Gandhi Over Silence on Waqf Bill

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has expressed criticism towards Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, for his silence during discussions on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in Parliament.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister highlighted that Muslims might feel significantly agitated along with members of the INDIA bloc over the issue.

Mayawati pointed out that both Congress and BJP have failed to support Dalit welfare and urged religious minorities to be wary of their deceptive tactics.

