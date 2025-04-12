Mayawati Criticizes Rahul Gandhi Over Silence on Waqf Bill
BSP chief Mayawati criticized Rahul Gandhi for not speaking on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill during a Parliament debate, which she claims agitates Muslims and INDIA bloc partners. She argues both Congress and BJP fail Dalits and urges minorities to recognize their deception.
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has expressed criticism towards Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, for his silence during discussions on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in Parliament.
The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister highlighted that Muslims might feel significantly agitated along with members of the INDIA bloc over the issue.
Mayawati pointed out that both Congress and BJP have failed to support Dalit welfare and urged religious minorities to be wary of their deceptive tactics.
