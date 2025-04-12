Left Menu

Election Tensions Rise as Gabon's Interim Leader Seeks Stronger Grip

Brice Oligui Nguema, Gabon's coup leader, is consolidating his power during the presidential election, following the ousting of President Ali Bongo 19 months ago. Nguema, promising reforms and economic diversification, faces skepticism about his intentions despite a promising platform. His main opponent, Alain Claude Bilie By Nze, challenges his capability.

Gabon's interim leader, Brice Oligui Nguema, is seeking to solidify his hold on power as the nation prepares for a presidential election. Taking control after a coup 19 months ago that ended President Ali Bongo's lengthy rule, Nguema presents himself as an agent of change intent on eradicating corruption.

Amongst supporters waiting eagerly to vote in Libreville, nurse Lionel Ekambou expressed confidence in Nguema's vision for Gabon's future prosperity. Nevertheless, doubts linger about his commitment to break away from old political ties, given his previous close association with the Bongo family.

Alain Claude Bilie By Nze, Nguema's main opponent, argues for a return to civilian governance. Meanwhile, concerns over basic services, such as frequent power cuts, dominate voter priorities. The election comes amid Gabon's growing economy, yet voters demand urgent solutions to improve everyday living conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

