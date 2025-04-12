Sharad Pawar Stands with Job Aspirants Against Police Action

Sharad Pawar, president of NCP (SP), has strongly criticized the police crackdown on Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) job aspirants, urging the state government to address their issues with empathy and sensitivity.

Just a day after job seekers protested in Pune, they met with Pawar, expressing grievances over academic challenges and recent policy decisions. The aspirants highlighted obstacles hampering their preparation and called for a more supportive government approach.

Pawar assured them necessary steps would be taken, condemning police actions as ''unbecoming of a state like Maharashtra.'' He emphasized the responsibility of leadership to foster an environment conducive to the aspirants' success.

(With inputs from agencies.)