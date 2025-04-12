Left Menu

Sharad Pawar Stands with Job Aspirants Against Police Action

Sharad Pawar criticized police actions against Maharashtra Public Service Commission job aspirants, urging the state government to be sensitive to their issues. The aspirants conveyed grievances related to administrative decisions and academic challenges, demanding more supportive measures. Pawar assured them of action to resolve their concerns.

Updated: 12-04-2025 15:04 IST
Sharad Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

Sharad Pawar, president of NCP (SP), has strongly criticized the police crackdown on Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) job aspirants, urging the state government to address their issues with empathy and sensitivity.

Just a day after job seekers protested in Pune, they met with Pawar, expressing grievances over academic challenges and recent policy decisions. The aspirants highlighted obstacles hampering their preparation and called for a more supportive government approach.

Pawar assured them necessary steps would be taken, condemning police actions as ''unbecoming of a state like Maharashtra.'' He emphasized the responsibility of leadership to foster an environment conducive to the aspirants' success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

