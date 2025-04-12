Sharad Pawar Stands with Job Aspirants Against Police Action
Sharad Pawar criticized police actions against Maharashtra Public Service Commission job aspirants, urging the state government to be sensitive to their issues. The aspirants conveyed grievances related to administrative decisions and academic challenges, demanding more supportive measures. Pawar assured them of action to resolve their concerns.
- Country:
- India
Sharad Pawar, president of NCP (SP), has strongly criticized the police crackdown on Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) job aspirants, urging the state government to address their issues with empathy and sensitivity.
Just a day after job seekers protested in Pune, they met with Pawar, expressing grievances over academic challenges and recent policy decisions. The aspirants highlighted obstacles hampering their preparation and called for a more supportive government approach.
Pawar assured them necessary steps would be taken, condemning police actions as ''unbecoming of a state like Maharashtra.'' He emphasized the responsibility of leadership to foster an environment conducive to the aspirants' success.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Media War Erupts Amid Student Protests in Serbia
Student Protests Ignite Political Tensions in Cooch Behar
Contentious Land Dispute Sparks Student Protests at University of Hyderabad
Student Protests Erupt Over Hyderabad Land Auction Controversy
ICE Detentions Spark Student Protests and Concerns Over Due Process