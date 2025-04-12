High-Stakes Talks: Iran and U.S. Attempt Diplomacy

Iran and the United States have embarked on critical discussions in Oman to address Tehran's advancing nuclear program. U.S. President Donald Trump has indicated possible military action if negotiations don't yield a result.

The U.S. team, led by Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, is engaging in indirect talks with Iran, overseen by Oman's foreign minister. This approach aims to ease regional tensions, negotiate prisoner exchanges, and discuss limited sanction relief for nuclear program oversight.

Despite cautious optimism, longstanding disputes and skepticism linger. Success could mitigate regional conflicts, but failure risks escalating tensions, especially given Iran's strategic warnings to nearby U.S.-base-hosting nations.

