Spy Scandal: Demands for Transparency in Pegasus Case

Congress demands a court-ordered inquiry into revelations of 100 Indians being spied on by the Pegasus software. They urge the Modi government to disclose the purchase details and justify the surveillance. The issue, linked to documents from a US court, has fueled political controversy.

The Congress party has intensified pressure on the Indian government, following revelations made in a US court that 100 Indian citizens were allegedly spied upon using Pegasus spyware. The demand was made public during a press conference addressed by Randeep Surjewala, a prominent leader of the party.

Surjewala highlighted that the NSO Group, which developed the Pegasus software, disclosed that the spyware licenses were secured by sovereign governments. He questioned whether the Modi-led administration authorized the hacking of phones belonging to opposition leaders, judges, journalists, and other prominent figures.

The Congress leader urged the government to disclose who sanctioned the purchase of Pegasus, the funding source, and to present related documents before the Supreme Court. The controversy has reignited calls for a thorough investigation, a stance supported by previous opposition demands during parliamentary sessions.

