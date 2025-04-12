Congress Challenges EVM Reliability: Calls for Supreme Court Scrutiny

The debate over electronic voting machines (EVMs) has intensified as Congress questions their reliability, following US intelligence chief Tulsi Gabbard's statement about vulnerabilities in American voting systems. Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala has called for accountability from the Election Commission, especially with upcoming state elections.

Surjewala expressed concern over the Election Commission's silence on the EVM issue despite US claims of potential hacking risks. He urged the Supreme Court to take notice and investigate to ensure free and fair elections, while criticizing the government and election body for maintaining silence.

The Election Commission, however, maintains that India's EVMs are secure, citing their non-connectivity to the internet. Despite this assurance, Congress demands answers and transparency, advocating for the integrity of India's democratic processes ahead of crucial polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)