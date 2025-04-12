Tension Brews Between Kerala LDF Allies Over PM SHRI and Veena Case

Kerala's political landscape witnessed turbulence as General Education Minister V Sivankutty criticized CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam's comments about alleged SFIO action against the Chief Minister's daughter and the PM SHRI scheme's execution.

Viswam had asserted the SFIO action was unrelated to LDF, while Shivankutty dismissed concerns as politically motivated, indicating a rift over educational policy within the coalition.

Amid the heated exchange, Viswam insisted both leaders shared a unified stance, emphasizing the case against Veena should not implicate LDF, though differing on the central PM SHRI funds implementation.

