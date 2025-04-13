Left Menu

AAP vs BJP: Ambedkar's Legacy and Unfulfilled Promises

AAP's Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj accused the BJP-led Delhi government of disrespecting Dr BR Ambedkar's legacy and failing to honor promises to Dalit students. Bharadwaj claimed the removal of Ambedkar's portraits from government offices and unmet scholarships and financial grants commitments as evidence of neglect.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2025 23:53 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 23:53 IST
AAP's Delhi President, Saurabh Bharadwaj, has launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led Delhi government for allegedly showing disrespect to Dr BR Ambedkar's legacy. He accused the government of not fulfilling crucial promises made to Dalit students, particularly in scholarships and financial grants.

Bharadwaj claimed the BJP government removed portraits of Ambedkar from prominent positions in government offices, a practice previously upheld during the AAP regime under Arvind Kejriwal. He further alleged the BJP had promised scholarships and monthly honorariums to Dalit students, promises he says remain unfulfilled.

Highlighting the delay in the Ambedkar Stipend Scheme, Bharadwaj noted that SC students in ITIs were supposed to receive stipends, which haven't materialized. He also criticized Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, alleging her husband was improperly involved in official meetings. BJP dismissed these allegations as politically driven.

(With inputs from agencies.)

