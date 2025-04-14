Left Menu

Taiwan and U.S. Forge Ahead in Tariff Talks

Taiwan's initial tariff discussions with the U.S. have concluded smoothly, with aims to restructure trade partnerships, said President Lai Ching-te. Key goals include zero tariffs and boosting investment in the U.S., alongside reducing reliance on China by fostering new trade agreements globally.

Taiwan's preliminary tariff discussions with the United States concluded on a positive note, President Lai Ching-te announced, signaling a strategic shift in trade dynamics. With the U.S. once considering a 32% tariff on Taiwanese goods, the talks represent a crucial juncture for the island's economic future.

During a meeting with alumni associations, Lai emphasized the importance of converting current challenges into opportunities for Taiwan. He aims to establish a 'Taiwan plus one' trade framework, indicating deeper economic ties with the United States, and expressed confidence in further negotiations.

Taiwan is also accelerating its efforts to engage in broader trade agreements beyond China, including exploring alignments with countries like Britain and Canada. By entering multilateral trade agreements, Lai anticipates greater global reach for Taiwanese products, aligning with Taiwan's strategic economic aspirations.

