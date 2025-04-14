RLD's Malook Nagar Defends Waqf Amendment Act Amid Nationwide Protests

Malook Nagar, a former Member of Parliament and leader of the Rashtriya Lok Dal, has voiced strong criticism towards opposition parties opposing the Waqf Amendment Act. He claims that the act is designed to assist poor and backward Muslims, and accused the INDIA Bloc of objecting "without any reason."

Nagar pointed out how opposition parties, led by Congress, have historically opposed policies like Triple Talaq and Article 370, which later proved beneficial. He insists that the Waqf legislation is similarly aimed at community welfare, particularly in facilitating infrastructure growth by utilizing neglected lands.

In several states, such as Delhi, Assam, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu, the act has sparked protests. This dissent turned violent in West Bengal's Murshidabad district on April 8, although authorities have since restored order. The legislation, passed after extensive debate in the Rajya Sabha, modifies past Waqf laws to optimize the use of Waqf properties.

(With inputs from agencies.)