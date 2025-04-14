Yoon Suk Yeol's Controversial Martial Law: A Leader's Downfall

On trial in Seoul, South Korea's ousted leader Yoon Suk Yeol defended a brief martial law declaration last year, denying it as a coup d'etat. The parliamentary opposition and public protests quickly ended his attempt, leading to his removal by the Constitutional Court for overstepped constitutional powers.

Prosecutors accused Yoon of lacking legal grounds for martial law, attempting to paralyze state institutions. Yoon, wearing a dark navy suit and red tie, denied the charges and insisted it was a peaceful alert against a stonewalling opposition party.

The insurrection charge, with potential for life imprisonment, comes after the military acted on unclear orders during the martial law. South Koreans remain divided, pondering Yoon's political future as the country braces for a snap election in June.

(With inputs from agencies.)