Yoon Suk Yeol's Controversial Martial Law: A Leader's Downfall

Former South Korean leader Yoon Suk Yeol faces trial on charges of insurrection after declaring a brief martial law last year. Prosecutors argue that Yoon misused power, while he defends the action as necessary. The event sparked national chaos and exposed deep societal divides in South Korea.

On trial in Seoul, South Korea's ousted leader Yoon Suk Yeol defended a brief martial law declaration last year, denying it as a coup d'etat. The parliamentary opposition and public protests quickly ended his attempt, leading to his removal by the Constitutional Court for overstepped constitutional powers.

Prosecutors accused Yoon of lacking legal grounds for martial law, attempting to paralyze state institutions. Yoon, wearing a dark navy suit and red tie, denied the charges and insisted it was a peaceful alert against a stonewalling opposition party.

The insurrection charge, with potential for life imprisonment, comes after the military acted on unclear orders during the martial law. South Koreans remain divided, pondering Yoon's political future as the country braces for a snap election in June.

