Left Menu

Honoring Ambedkar: A Legacy That Shapes Modern India

The Union Ministry of Law and Justice commemorated Dr. BR Ambedkar's 135th birth anniversary in New Delhi. The event celebrated Ambedkar's legacy, attended by notable dignitaries, including Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute, highlighting Ambedkar's contributions to social justice and self-reliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2025 15:34 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 15:34 IST
Honoring Ambedkar: A Legacy That Shapes Modern India
Dr BR Ambedkar (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Ministry of Law and Justice hosted a commemorative event marking the 135th birth anniversary of Dr. BR Ambedkar, widely revered as Ambedkar Jayanti or Equality Day. This significant occasion was held at the distinguished Jaisalmer House in New Delhi.

Union Minister of State for Law and Justice, Arjun Ram Meghwal, led the heartfelt tributes by offering flowers to a statue of Dr. Ambedkar, acknowledging his everlasting legacy as the Father of the Indian Constitution. The event saw attendance from the Secretary of Justice, senior officials, and staff from the Department of Justice.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his respects, emphasizing Dr. Ambedkar's enduring influence on India's pursuit of social justice. In a heartfelt message shared on social media platform X, PM Modi underscored that Ambedkar's principles serve as a beacon for building a self-reliant and developed nation. Fondly known as 'Babasaheb,' Ambedkar was celebrated as the chief architect of the Indian Constitution and as India's first Law and Justice minister after independence.

Dr. Ambedkar, born into a marginalized Dalit Mahar family in Madhya Pradesh, dedicated his life to the fight for equity and the rights of the oppressed. His activism, beginning as early as 1927 against untouchability, established him as a 'Dalit Icon,' leaving a tremendous impact on the quest for equal rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025