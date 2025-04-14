Honoring Ambedkar: A Legacy That Shapes Modern India

The Union Ministry of Law and Justice hosted a commemorative event marking the 135th birth anniversary of Dr. BR Ambedkar, widely revered as Ambedkar Jayanti or Equality Day. This significant occasion was held at the distinguished Jaisalmer House in New Delhi.

Union Minister of State for Law and Justice, Arjun Ram Meghwal, led the heartfelt tributes by offering flowers to a statue of Dr. Ambedkar, acknowledging his everlasting legacy as the Father of the Indian Constitution. The event saw attendance from the Secretary of Justice, senior officials, and staff from the Department of Justice.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his respects, emphasizing Dr. Ambedkar's enduring influence on India's pursuit of social justice. In a heartfelt message shared on social media platform X, PM Modi underscored that Ambedkar's principles serve as a beacon for building a self-reliant and developed nation. Fondly known as 'Babasaheb,' Ambedkar was celebrated as the chief architect of the Indian Constitution and as India's first Law and Justice minister after independence.

Dr. Ambedkar, born into a marginalized Dalit Mahar family in Madhya Pradesh, dedicated his life to the fight for equity and the rights of the oppressed. His activism, beginning as early as 1927 against untouchability, established him as a 'Dalit Icon,' leaving a tremendous impact on the quest for equal rights.

