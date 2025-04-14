Left Menu

Tensions Rise in Murshidabad: BJP's Sukanta Majumdar Advocates for Displaced Hindu Families

BJP president Sukanta Majumdar visited a relief camp in Malda, where Hindu families displaced by violence in Murshidabad have sought shelter. Majumdar criticized the state administration's handling of the unrest following protests over the Wakf Amendment Act and called for central forces to operate autonomously in the affected regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malda | Updated: 14-04-2025 16:55 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 16:55 IST
BJP president Sukanta Majumdar on Monday visited a relief camp in Malda, where Hindu families from Murshidabad have taken refuge following attacks during protests linked to the Wakf Amendment Act.

During his visit, Majumdar met with the displaced families, hearing their distressing accounts, and later inspected a special control room dedicated to aiding the affected.

Condemning the violence, Majumdar alleged that attacks were orchestrated by ''fundamentalist forces'' under the guise of protest, further accusing the state administration of failing to adequately manage the crisis.

