Waqf Amendment Act: A Move Towards Reform and Justice

Amid heated debates, former Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi dubbed the Waqf Amendment Act a 'surgical strike' against systematic misuse of assets. Speaking to the media, Naqvi accused detractors of creating unrest due to the act's challenge to long-standing exploitations. He emphasized the act is for broad national progress, not targeting any religious community.

Naqvi dismissed opposition protests as baseless, asserting that the benefits of cleaning up the Waqf system would far outweigh any alleged communal fears. He called out what he labeled a 'sinister syndicate' aiming to sow confusion and mistrust among the population, stressing the importance of relying on facts and principles over fear.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi supported the act by highlighting its potential to redirect lands bogged down by bureaucratic oversight for the benefit of the poor. The legislation, coming into force with a majority vote, is seen as pivotal in realigning Waqf property management towards genuine empowerment, particularly aiding marginalized groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)