Left Menu

Waqf Amendment Act: A Move Towards Reform and Justice

The Waqf Amendment Act, described by Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi as a 'surgical strike' on misuse, aims to ensure proper use of Waqf properties. Naqvi criticized those opposing the act, calling for an end to communal misinformation. The act intends to reform the Waqf system, benefiting the needy, especially marginalized communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 17:17 IST
Waqf Amendment Act: A Move Towards Reform and Justice
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid heated debates, former Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi dubbed the Waqf Amendment Act a 'surgical strike' against systematic misuse of assets. Speaking to the media, Naqvi accused detractors of creating unrest due to the act's challenge to long-standing exploitations. He emphasized the act is for broad national progress, not targeting any religious community.

Naqvi dismissed opposition protests as baseless, asserting that the benefits of cleaning up the Waqf system would far outweigh any alleged communal fears. He called out what he labeled a 'sinister syndicate' aiming to sow confusion and mistrust among the population, stressing the importance of relying on facts and principles over fear.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi supported the act by highlighting its potential to redirect lands bogged down by bureaucratic oversight for the benefit of the poor. The legislation, coming into force with a majority vote, is seen as pivotal in realigning Waqf property management towards genuine empowerment, particularly aiding marginalized groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025