Passing of Former Malaysian PM Abdullah Badawi at 85

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Abdullah Ahmad Badawi, who assumed office in 2003 after Mahathir Mohamad's resignation, has passed away at the age of 85. The news was confirmed by state media, citing his son-in-law.

Updated: 14-04-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 17:26 IST
Former Malaysian Prime Minister Abdullah Ahmad Badawi passed away on Monday at the age of 85, as reported by state media citing his son-in-law. Badawi, a significant figure in Malaysia's political landscape, held the prime ministerial office from 2003.

Abdullah Badawi stepped into the role following the long tenure of Mahathir Mohamad, who led the nation for 22 years, marking an important transition in Malaysia's leadership. His term was noted for efforts in economic reform and addressing corruption.

Abdullah's demise is a notable event in Malaysian politics, reminding the nation of his contributions and challenges during his leadership era. He served during a crucial time of change and his impact remains significant in the country's modern history.

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

