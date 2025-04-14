Passing of Former Malaysian PM Abdullah Badawi at 85

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Abdullah Ahmad Badawi passed away on Monday at the age of 85, as reported by state media citing his son-in-law. Badawi, a significant figure in Malaysia's political landscape, held the prime ministerial office from 2003.

Abdullah Badawi stepped into the role following the long tenure of Mahathir Mohamad, who led the nation for 22 years, marking an important transition in Malaysia's leadership. His term was noted for efforts in economic reform and addressing corruption.

Abdullah's demise is a notable event in Malaysian politics, reminding the nation of his contributions and challenges during his leadership era. He served during a crucial time of change and his impact remains significant in the country's modern history.

(With inputs from agencies.)