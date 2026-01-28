Left Menu

Scandal Unfolds: Malaysian Football Hits Crisis Mode Amid Document Forgery

The Football Association of Malaysia's executive committee for the 2025-2029 term has resigned amid a document forgery scandal involving naturalised players. FIFA has imposed sanctions, while the association faces scrutiny from the Asian Football Confederation. Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim calls for transparency in investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2026 12:27 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 12:27 IST
The Football Association of Malaysia's executive committee has stepped down as the organization faces intense scrutiny following a document forgery scandal. This move comes amid an ongoing review by the Asian Football Confederation.

The scandal centers on claims that the FAM used fake documentation to allow naturalised players to compete in a crucial match, leading to FIFA suspending the athletes and imposing hefty fines. An appeal is currently pending.

The resignations aim to protect the integrity of Malaysian football, with an interim team now in place. Meanwhile, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has promised transparency in domestic investigations into the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

