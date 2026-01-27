Malaysian Golfer's Ban: Gavin Green's Suspension Shocks European Tour
Malaysian golfer Gavin Green has been suspended for three months after testing positive for a banned substance, according to the European tour. Green ingested the substance through a herbal supplement used for medical reasons. He is disqualified from previous matches and will return on March 5.
The European tour has announced a three-month suspension for Malaysian golfer Gavin Green following a positive test for a banned substance. The 32-year-old breached anti-doping policies by consuming a herbal supplement as treatment for a medical condition.
The ban, which began retrospectively on December 5, follows a doping control test conducted in August at the Danish Golf Championship. As a result, Green's results from that event, where he tied for 40th, have been nullified.
Green, who turned professional in 2015 but has not yet secured a win on the European tour, will be eligible to resume participation on March 5 next year. Despite the setback, he has cooperated fully with the regulatory body, as stated by tour officials.
