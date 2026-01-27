Malaysian Golfer's Ban: Gavin Green's Suspension Shocks European Tour

The European tour has announced a three-month suspension for Malaysian golfer Gavin Green following a positive test for a banned substance. The 32-year-old breached anti-doping policies by consuming a herbal supplement as treatment for a medical condition.

The ban, which began retrospectively on December 5, follows a doping control test conducted in August at the Danish Golf Championship. As a result, Green's results from that event, where he tied for 40th, have been nullified.

Green, who turned professional in 2015 but has not yet secured a win on the European tour, will be eligible to resume participation on March 5 next year. Despite the setback, he has cooperated fully with the regulatory body, as stated by tour officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)