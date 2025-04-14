Left Menu

Mcebisi Jonas: A New Diplomatic Chapter for South Africa and the U.S.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas as a special envoy to the U.S. to mend relations strained under President Donald Trump. Jonas aims to foster diplomatic and trade ties, navigating challenges such as land reform disputes and alleged genocide cases.

In a decisive move to thaw diplomatic tensions, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Mcebisi Jonas as the nation's special envoy to the United States. The appointment comes after a period of strained relations exacerbated by policies and comments from President Donald Trump.

Jonas, formerly South Africa's deputy finance minister, will retain his role as chairman of the telecoms giant MTN. He is tasked with steering diplomatic and trade negotiations, focusing on South Africa's priority areas while engaging with key U.S. government and private-sector figures.

Critically, Jonas aims to counter perceived misconceptions, such as allegations of land confiscation in South Africa, while strengthening bilateral ties. His appointment seeks to reaffirm longstanding relationships, leveraging areas of mutual interest to overcome political frictions.

