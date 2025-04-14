US Domestic News Highlights: Legal and Policy Developments

In recent developments, Cody Balmer has been charged with multiple felonies, including attempted homicide, following an arson attack on the Pennsylvania governor's residence. Balmer was apprehended shortly after the incident, which prompted a swift evacuation of Governor Josh Shapiro and his family.

Meanwhile, scrutiny grows over U.S. President Donald Trump's administration for its unsubstantiated public allegations of gang affiliations against certain immigrants. Officials have faced criticism for not backing these serious claims with evidence in court.

The Government Accountability Office is set to probe recent changes within the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission amid concerns of staff reductions and operational consolidation. This investigation follows a letter to Democratic senators indicating potential influences from Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)