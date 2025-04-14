Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Government Commits to Dalit Upliftment Inspired by Ambedkar

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu reaffirmed his commitment to Dalit welfare, channeling the legacy of BR Ambedkar. Promising schemes for overseas education and quality schooling, Naidu emphasized the integration of welfare, development, and governance. The government aims for infrastructural growth, reducing economic inequalities.

Amaravati | Updated: 14-04-2025 20:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu reiterated the government's commitment to the welfare of Dalits during a gathering in Guntur district. The TDP-led NDA government draws inspiration from BR Ambedkar's ideals, Naidu stated.

Highlighting Ambedkar's relentless fight for the downtrodden, Naidu promised the reintroduction of the Ambedkar Overseas Education Scheme to enable SC students to study abroad. Establishing more residential schools for SC students is also on the agenda to ensure quality education.

Naidu emphasized that the TDP prioritizes Dalit welfare and aims to balance welfare, development, and governance. The state intends to provide piped water, free electricity, solar power, internet, and improved infrastructure, curbing economic inequality while enhancing growth.

