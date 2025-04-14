Andhra Pradesh Government Commits to Dalit Upliftment Inspired by Ambedkar

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu reiterated the government's commitment to the welfare of Dalits during a gathering in Guntur district. The TDP-led NDA government draws inspiration from BR Ambedkar's ideals, Naidu stated.

Highlighting Ambedkar's relentless fight for the downtrodden, Naidu promised the reintroduction of the Ambedkar Overseas Education Scheme to enable SC students to study abroad. Establishing more residential schools for SC students is also on the agenda to ensure quality education.

Naidu emphasized that the TDP prioritizes Dalit welfare and aims to balance welfare, development, and governance. The state intends to provide piped water, free electricity, solar power, internet, and improved infrastructure, curbing economic inequality while enhancing growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)