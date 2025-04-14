Left Menu

AICC Revitalizes Congress with New Strategy

The AICC's session in Ahmedabad has reinvigorated the Congress party, spurring new energy to tackle the NDA government's tactics. With a focus on grassroots strengthening, the party aims to address unemployment and price rises while laying out plans to distribute responsibilities and engage members in leadership and elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 14-04-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 20:28 IST
  • India

The All India Congress Committee's recent session in Ahmedabad has injected fresh vigor into the Congress party, boosting morale among its workers. Messages from the gathering are set to resonate nationwide as the party leadership unveils strategies to counter the NDA government's communal tactics, focusing on urgent issues like unemployment and price surges.

During a press briefing, Kuldeep Singh Rathore, the Congress' former Himachal Pradesh chief and current AICC spokesperson, highlighted the party's decision to embark on the 'Nyaya Path.' This initiative seeks justice for youth, the general populace, and marginalized communities, reflecting the party's commitment to societal equity.

The Congress is resolute in ending its prolonged political hiatus in Gujarat and plans to conduct a meeting of observers, as announced by Rathore. Designating 2025 as the year of organization, the party has allocated responsibilities to seasoned leaders, aiming to fortify its presence from grassroots to state and national momentum.

(With inputs from agencies.)

