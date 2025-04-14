Mahesh Vasava Quits BJP: Embarking on a Political Journey to Unite the Marginalized
Former Gujarat MLA Mahesh Vasava has resigned from the BJP after over a year of joining. In an open letter, Vasava criticized the ruling party's ideology, urging marginalized groups to unite. The move comes amid his father's longstanding opposition to the BJP. Vasava has no plans to join another party.
- Country:
- India
In a surprising political development, tribal leader and former Gujarat MLA Mahesh Vasava has announced his resignation from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), just over a year after he initially joined the party. This decision surfaces ahead of the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Vasava expressed his concerns in an open letter addressed to BJP state president CR Paatil, which he shared on social media. He criticized the government for not adhering to the Constitution and called upon tribals, OBCs, Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, and the economically disadvantaged to unite against the BJP-RSS ideology.
Vasava, who represented the Dediapada constituency in the Gujarat Assembly in 2012 and 2017, emphasized his commitment to a sustained political battle, claiming that the BJP had made false promises about Gujarat's development. He further stated that he has no plans to associate with another political party in the future.
(With inputs from agencies.)