Sarah Palin's Defamation Retrial Against The New York Times Begins

A jury has been selected for the retrial in Sarah Palin's defamation lawsuit against the New York Times. The case reignites debate over a 2017 editorial that Palin says falsely implicated her in inciting a mass shooting, leading to her legal action.

Opening statements are slated to commence on Tuesday morning before Judge Jed Rakoff, with the proceedings taking place in Manhattan. The selected jury consists of five women and four men, chosen by the judge and attorneys from both sides.

The original lawsuit was triggered by a Times editorial titled 'America's Lethal Politics,' which suggested Palin's possible role in a 2011 shooting. Although the Times issued a correction and apology, Palin pursued legal action, and the initial trial's verdict was overturned for a retrial.

