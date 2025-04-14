Lebanon and Syria Forge a New Diplomatic Pathway

In a pivotal diplomatic move, Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam has taken a significant step towards re-establishing bilateral relations with Syria following the regime change. His visit to Damascus marks the first high-level engagement between the two countries since Bashar Assad's ousting.

The meeting's agenda was packed, focusing primarily on implementing a historic border agreement signed earlier this year and enhancing cooperation on vital security matters. Both nations agreed to form a joint ministerial committee to tackle issues of border demarcation, smuggling, and illegal crossings.

Amidst the complex geopolitical landscape, discussions also veered into the realm of human rights, addressing the pressing issues of disappeared Lebanese nationals and cross-border prisoner exchanges. The dialogue mirrored broader regional efforts to ensure stability and address deep-rooted concerns linked to the Syrian civil war's aftermath.

