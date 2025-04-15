Left Menu

Calls for Central Security in Bengal Amid Waqf Law Unrest

RLD leader Malook Nagar advocates for the deployment of Central security forces in West Bengal due to rising violence after the Waqf Amendment Act. As tensions escalate following protests, Nagar stresses the need for national intervention to restore order if the state government struggles to maintain control.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 10:54 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 10:54 IST
RLD leader Malook Nagar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid rising tensions in West Bengal following the passage of the Waqf Amendment Act, Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Malook Nagar has called for Central security forces to intervene. Nagar emphasized the necessity for national intervention if the state government fails to effectively manage the escalating law and order situation.

Expressing his concerns over violent incidents post the Act's passage, Nagar stated that it is imperative for the Central government to deploy national security agencies when local police are overwhelmed. He highlighted the need to prevent potential arson or violence that could endanger lives and property.

Meanwhile, in Bhangar, South 24 Parganas, protests led by the Muslim community turned violent, prompting police action. The Kolkata Police assured the public that the situation is under control and committed to taking strong legal action against those responsible for spreading misinformation. The 2025 amendment, a contentious reworking of the 1995 and 2013 Waqf Acts, continues to spark debate and unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

