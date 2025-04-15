Tamil Nadu-Centre Tensions: MLA Aassan Maulaana Speaks Out

Expressing growing concerns about tensions between the Tamil Nadu government and the Centre, Congress MLA Aassan Maulaana made a strong statement on Tuesday. He affirmed that the State Council of Ministers holds the authority to pass a bill if the Governor withholds assent for more than 30 days.

Maulaana accused the Centre of financially stifling Tamil Nadu and vowed to raise these issues in the Assembly. He criticized Governor RN Ravi for urging students to chant religious slogans, suggesting it undermines secularism and the Dravidian model that prioritizes people-centric schemes.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister MK Stalin plans to introduce a State Autonomy resolution in the legislative Assembly, seeking greater powers for states. This follows a Supreme Court ruling deeming the Governor's earlier resistance to sign legislative bills as illegal.

(With inputs from agencies.)