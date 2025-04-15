Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi's Defamation Case Delayed Again

The hearing of a defamation case against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi was postponed as a witness from the complainant's side did not appear due to ill health. The special court set April 28 as the new date. The case stems from 2018 remarks made by Gandhi against BJP leader Amit Shah.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sultanpur | Updated: 15-04-2025 14:24 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 14:24 IST
Rahul Gandhi's Defamation Case Delayed Again
defamation case
  • Country:
  • India

A special court has deferred the hearing of a defamation case involving Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, following the absence of a witness from the complainant's side. This delay comes amid procedural complexities in the case dating back to comments made by Gandhi in 2018.

Rahul Gandhi's defense, led by lawyer Kashi Prasad Shukla, faced another setback as the anticipated witness failed to testify due to health issues. The court has rescheduled the hearing for April 28, continuing the lengthy legal battle over alleged remarks targeting BJP leader Amit Shah during the Karnataka assembly elections.

Initially filed by BJP politician Vijay Mishra, the defamation suit led to a warrant against Gandhi in December 2023 after prolonged proceedings. Gandhi, who surrendered and obtained bail in February 2024, maintains his innocence, alleging the case is politically motivated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025