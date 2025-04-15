Rahul Gandhi's Defamation Case Delayed Again

A special court has deferred the hearing of a defamation case involving Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, following the absence of a witness from the complainant's side. This delay comes amid procedural complexities in the case dating back to comments made by Gandhi in 2018.

Rahul Gandhi's defense, led by lawyer Kashi Prasad Shukla, faced another setback as the anticipated witness failed to testify due to health issues. The court has rescheduled the hearing for April 28, continuing the lengthy legal battle over alleged remarks targeting BJP leader Amit Shah during the Karnataka assembly elections.

Initially filed by BJP politician Vijay Mishra, the defamation suit led to a warrant against Gandhi in December 2023 after prolonged proceedings. Gandhi, who surrendered and obtained bail in February 2024, maintains his innocence, alleging the case is politically motivated.

(With inputs from agencies.)