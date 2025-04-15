High-Stakes Negotiations: US-Iran Nuclear Talks Amid Strategic Military Movements

The presence of the USS Carl Vinson in the Arabian Sea heightens tensions as the US readies for pivotal nuclear negotiations with Iran, amid ongoing airstrikes in Yemen. Satellite imagery confirmed the carrier's strategic positioning, spotlighting the critical nature of upcoming diplomatic discussions.

Amid airstrikes targeting Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen, pressures mount on the international stage as US Mideast envoy Steve Witkoff hints at revisiting terms of the 2015 nuclear deal. President Trump's threats of airstrikes emphasize the high stakes involved in reaching a resolution.

The core of the US-Iranian dialogue centers on uranium enrichment levels, with Witkoff advocating for a cap of 3.67 per cent to prevent weaponization. The negotiations face significant challenges, particularly concerning Iran's missile program, underscoring the complexity and potential risks of the discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)