Caste Census Controversy: Political Tensions Flare in Karnataka

The political climate in Karnataka has heated up as BJP President B Y Vijayendra accuses the state's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of using the contentious caste census to serve his own political interests. Vijayendra alleges that the census, introduced during Siddaramaiah's previous tenure, remains unimplemented and is now being wielded to foment societal division.

Despite the BJP's asserted commitment to aiding backward classes, Vijayendra dismisses the chief minister's recent push for discussing the centuries-old data, suggesting it's an attempt to divert public focus from criticism faced by the Congress government. He emphasizes the government's failure to utilize the census in past opportunities.

In a show of defiance, the BJP is bolstering its stance with the ongoing 'Janakrosha Yatre', a statewide campaign highlighting key issues such as commodity price hikes and alleged political manipulation. Vijayendra accuses Congress of following divisive tactics reminiscent of colonial power dynamics, aiming to use the caste census for vote-bank politics.

