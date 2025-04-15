Inflation Rage: Congress Demands Action against Price Surge

The Congress Party has put the Indian government on the spot, demanding an urgent parliamentary session to discuss the skyrocketing prices of petrol, diesel, and LPG. This comes amid calls for issuing a 'white paper' on inflation and implementing immediate price cuts.

Amid mounting discontent, Congress women's wing head Alka Lamba lambasted the current administration for prioritizing government revenue over public wellbeing. She highlighted stark contrasts with the United Progressive Alliance era, asserting substantial hikes in fuel prices and excise duties since 2014.

Pointing to potential profiteering, Lamba pushed for a CAG audit and suggested that unless addressed, suspicions of government collusion with private companies will persist. The need for robust policies to curb essential commodity inflation and special relief measures remain at the forefront of opposition strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)