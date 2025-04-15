Left Menu

Inflation Rage: Congress Demands Action against Price Surge

The Congress has criticized the Indian government for the increased excise duty on petrol, diesel, and LPG prices. They demand a special parliament session to address inflation, suggesting price reductions and relief packages for women and the poor, while urging for a CAG audit to uncover potential profiteering.

  India

The Congress Party has put the Indian government on the spot, demanding an urgent parliamentary session to discuss the skyrocketing prices of petrol, diesel, and LPG. This comes amid calls for issuing a 'white paper' on inflation and implementing immediate price cuts.

Amid mounting discontent, Congress women's wing head Alka Lamba lambasted the current administration for prioritizing government revenue over public wellbeing. She highlighted stark contrasts with the United Progressive Alliance era, asserting substantial hikes in fuel prices and excise duties since 2014.

Pointing to potential profiteering, Lamba pushed for a CAG audit and suggested that unless addressed, suspicions of government collusion with private companies will persist. The need for robust policies to curb essential commodity inflation and special relief measures remain at the forefront of opposition strategy.

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

