Inflation Rage: Congress Demands Action against Price Surge
The Congress has criticized the Indian government for the increased excise duty on petrol, diesel, and LPG prices. They demand a special parliament session to address inflation, suggesting price reductions and relief packages for women and the poor, while urging for a CAG audit to uncover potential profiteering.
- Country:
- India
The Congress Party has put the Indian government on the spot, demanding an urgent parliamentary session to discuss the skyrocketing prices of petrol, diesel, and LPG. This comes amid calls for issuing a 'white paper' on inflation and implementing immediate price cuts.
Amid mounting discontent, Congress women's wing head Alka Lamba lambasted the current administration for prioritizing government revenue over public wellbeing. She highlighted stark contrasts with the United Progressive Alliance era, asserting substantial hikes in fuel prices and excise duties since 2014.
Pointing to potential profiteering, Lamba pushed for a CAG audit and suggested that unless addressed, suspicions of government collusion with private companies will persist. The need for robust policies to curb essential commodity inflation and special relief measures remain at the forefront of opposition strategy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Significant Cuts in Jet Fuel and LPG Prices Lead to Reduced Costs for Businesses
Jet Fuel and Commercial LPG Prices Take a Plunge: Aviation Sector Sees Major Cut
Cheema Criticizes BJP Over LPG Price Hike
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Condemns LPG Price Hike Amid Rising Excise Duties
Political Leaders Slam Government Over LPG Price Hike Amid Inflation Concerns