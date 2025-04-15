Left Menu

Viral Video Sparks Political Tensions Within Assam BJP

A video clip showing Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia scolding minister Jayanta Malla Baruah has gone viral, drawing criticism from Congress. The incident occurred during a party event led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Saikia's actions reflect internal party tensions, underscored by Congress's mocking comments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bahjani | Updated: 15-04-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 20:08 IST
Viral Video Sparks Political Tensions Within Assam BJP
  • Country:
  • India

A video clip capturing Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia berating minister Jayanta Malla Baruah has surged across social media, igniting political debate. The clip, confirmed by senior BJP officials, depicts a party conflict during a new Mandal office inauguration in Nalbari district on Sunday.

The event, attended by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, saw Saikia expressing anger at being sidelined. A party insider revealed that the BJP president was initially denied entry into the newly inaugurated office while Sarma, Baruah, and the mandal president were present.

Assam Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah ridiculed the ruling party over the incident. In the viral video, Saikia confronts Baruah, sparking claims of a growing divide between RSS-loyalists and BJP's established leaders. Meanwhile, Saikia reflects on the importance of grassroots leadership within the party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025