Viral Video Sparks Political Tensions Within Assam BJP
A video clip showing Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia scolding minister Jayanta Malla Baruah has gone viral, drawing criticism from Congress. The incident occurred during a party event led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Saikia's actions reflect internal party tensions, underscored by Congress's mocking comments.
A video clip capturing Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia berating minister Jayanta Malla Baruah has surged across social media, igniting political debate. The clip, confirmed by senior BJP officials, depicts a party conflict during a new Mandal office inauguration in Nalbari district on Sunday.
The event, attended by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, saw Saikia expressing anger at being sidelined. A party insider revealed that the BJP president was initially denied entry into the newly inaugurated office while Sarma, Baruah, and the mandal president were present.
Assam Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah ridiculed the ruling party over the incident. In the viral video, Saikia confronts Baruah, sparking claims of a growing divide between RSS-loyalists and BJP's established leaders. Meanwhile, Saikia reflects on the importance of grassroots leadership within the party.
