Left Menu

EU Observers Stand Firm Against Fraud Claims in Ecuador Election

EU election observers firmly deny fraud allegations in Ecuador's presidential election. While leftist candidate Luisa Gonzalez sought a recount, diminishing support within her party signals acknowledgment of Daniel Noboa's victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Quito | Updated: 15-04-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 20:21 IST
EU Observers Stand Firm Against Fraud Claims in Ecuador Election
  • Country:
  • Ecuador

European Union election observers have firmly dismissed any claims of fraud related to Ecuador's presidential election held last Sunday.

Calls for a recount led by leftist candidate Luisa Gonzalez are losing traction as an increasing number of influential party members recognize President Daniel Noboa's full-term win.

This shift reflects a broader acknowledgment of the election outcome, underscoring the credibility of the electoral process in Ecuador.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025