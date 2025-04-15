Bolsonaro's Hospital Stay After Complex Surgery: An Update

Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro remains in intensive care after undergoing complex bowel surgery. On Tuesday, Bolsonaro shared footage on social media depicting his recovery process at Brasilia's DF Star Hospital, where he was seen walking with medical assistance.

The surgery, part of ongoing treatment for injuries sustained during a 2018 campaign stabbing, lasted 12 hours and aimed to address intestinal adhesions and reconstruct his abdominal wall. Doctors noted the procedure as the 'most complex' since the initial incident, emphasizing its delicate nature and the prolonged recovery expected.

Bolsonaro, having been in and out of medical care since 2018, faces further political and legal challenges, including a potential Supreme Court trial for allegedly trying to orchestrate a coup in January 2023. His health issues have delayed travel plans intended to support his party's agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)