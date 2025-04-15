Revitalizing Leadership: Rahul Gandhi's Strategy for Gujarat Congress

In a significant move to reinvigorate the party's leadership in Gujarat, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressed an orientation meeting with AICC and Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) observers. His guidance focused on selecting presidents for 41 district units as part of a strategic pilot project.

Gandhi emphasized the necessity for leaders to engage actively with the public and address their grievances, highlighting the importance of direct interaction to regain public trust. The selection process, culminating on May 31, involves observers suggesting candidates for the district unit heads.

With a comprehensive approach, the Congress intends to strengthen its organizational structure, reaching from district to booth level. This pilot project, starting in Aravalli district, aims to set a precedent for broader national implementation. Observers remain crucial in recommending leadership based on local social dynamics.

