Karnataka's Caste Countdown: A Survey Sparks Heated Debate

With just days remaining for the Karnataka cabinet to discuss the contentious Socio-Economic and Education Survey report, known informally as the 'caste census', opposition to its findings is mounting among various communities. The backlash particularly stems from dominant groups like Veerashaiva-Lingayats and Vokkaligas.

Political parties, including some within the ruling Congress, have labeled the survey as 'unscientific', demanding a fresh count. Reportedly, the findings challenge traditional perceptions about the demographic strengths of certain castes, fueling political sensitivity and leading to planned protests from influential community groups.

As the debate rages, some leaders and organizations in support of Dalits and OBCs defend the survey for its representation of diverse demographics. Meanwhile, parties opposed to the report hint at its use as a political tool to incite division, complicating the state's social fabric amid calls for increased OBC quotas.

(With inputs from agencies.)