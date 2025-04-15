Left Menu

Karnataka's Caste Countdown: A Survey Sparks Heated Debate

The anticipated discussion of the Socio-Economic and Education Survey report in Karnataka has stirred opposition from several communities, especially the dominant ones, questioning its accuracy and demanding a new survey. The report suggests changes in the numerical strength of castes, sparking political sensitivity and planned protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-04-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 21:38 IST
With just days remaining for the Karnataka cabinet to discuss the contentious Socio-Economic and Education Survey report, known informally as the 'caste census', opposition to its findings is mounting among various communities. The backlash particularly stems from dominant groups like Veerashaiva-Lingayats and Vokkaligas.

Political parties, including some within the ruling Congress, have labeled the survey as 'unscientific', demanding a fresh count. Reportedly, the findings challenge traditional perceptions about the demographic strengths of certain castes, fueling political sensitivity and leading to planned protests from influential community groups.

As the debate rages, some leaders and organizations in support of Dalits and OBCs defend the survey for its representation of diverse demographics. Meanwhile, parties opposed to the report hint at its use as a political tool to incite division, complicating the state's social fabric amid calls for increased OBC quotas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

