Vendetta Politics: ED Charges Between Allegations and Drama

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal criticized the Enforcement Directorate's chargesheet against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi as a political move. Accusing the government of power manipulation, he questioned the validity of the charges, stating there's no crime or proceeds. The case involves alleged Rs 988 crore laundering and property controversies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 21:54 IST
In a striking accusation, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal condemned the recent chargesheet against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi as a move driven by political vendetta. Labeling it a "low in politics," Sibal suggested the move was aimed at settling scores through the power plays of the Enforcement Directorate.

The chargesheet, filed by the ED, accuses the Gandhis of laundering Rs 988 crore in relation to the National Herald case. The proceedings, scrutinized by Special Judge Vishal Gogne, have sparked debates on the implications of such high-profile accusations, questioning both their legitimacy and the overall political climate.

Sibal challenged the accusations, arguing that no crime or proceeds exist, thus rendering the charges baseless. Meanwhile, the ED continues its probe, targeting immovable assets linked to the controversy, thus adding layers to an already complex political narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

