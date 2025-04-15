Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions Erupt Between France and Algeria

France will expel 12 Algerian diplomatic agents and recall its ambassador from Algeria. The decision follows Algeria's objection to the detention of an Algerian agent in France. Relations between the countries have been fraught, exacerbated by differing stances on Western Sahara.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 15-04-2025 22:19 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 22:19 IST
Diplomatic Tensions Erupt Between France and Algeria
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

In a dramatic escalation, France has announced its decision to expel 12 agents from Algeria's consular and diplomatic network within France. This move follows the controversial detention of an Algerian consular agent suspected of being involved in the kidnapping of an Algerian opposition figure, which sparked significant protest from Algeria.

In response, Algeria has expelled 12 French diplomatic staff, further straining ties between the two nations. The diplomatic row underscores the longstanding complexities of French-Algerian relations, rooted in their colonial past and differing political stances.

The relationship, which had been gradually improving according to recent comments by French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, took a significant hit last year when France supported Morocco's claim over the Western Sahara, opposing Algeria's stance. The latest developments suggest a reversal in cordiality between the nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025