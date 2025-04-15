Diplomatic Tensions Erupt Between France and Algeria

In a dramatic escalation, France has announced its decision to expel 12 agents from Algeria's consular and diplomatic network within France. This move follows the controversial detention of an Algerian consular agent suspected of being involved in the kidnapping of an Algerian opposition figure, which sparked significant protest from Algeria.

In response, Algeria has expelled 12 French diplomatic staff, further straining ties between the two nations. The diplomatic row underscores the longstanding complexities of French-Algerian relations, rooted in their colonial past and differing political stances.

The relationship, which had been gradually improving according to recent comments by French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, took a significant hit last year when France supported Morocco's claim over the Western Sahara, opposing Algeria's stance. The latest developments suggest a reversal in cordiality between the nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)