Faridabad Court Clears Tausif in Pre-Murder Kidnapping Case
A court in Faridabad acquitted Tausif and his parents of previous kidnapping charges related to Nikita Tomar, whom Tausif was later convicted of murdering in 2020. Lack of evidence led to the acquittal, despite the initial FIR alleging kidnapping filed by the victim's father in 2018.
A court in Faridabad has cleared Tausif and his parents of kidnapping charges against Nikita Tomar, a case that arose two years before Tausif's conviction for her murder. Tausif, who is currently serving a life sentence for killing Tomar in 2020, was accused of the kidnapping in 2018.
Nikita Tomar was tragically shot dead by Tausif in October 2020 after rejecting his marriage proposal. The initial kidnapping accusation was filed by Nikita's father, Moolchand, in 2018, leading to an FIR from Ballabhgarh police. The case was initially settled between both parties but was reopened after the murder.
Additional Sessions Judge Ajay Sharma issued the acquittal, citing insufficient evidence against Tausif and his parents. Anwar Khan, Tausif's lawyer, emphasized the lack of substantial evidence in leading to the court's decision to absolve his clients of the kidnapping charges.
