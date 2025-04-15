Bihar's Political Battleground: CM Nitish Kumar's Anticipated Retention Amid Upcoming Elections

As Bihar gears up for its crucial Assembly elections, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is at the center of an intense political dialogue. His son, Nishant Kumar, expressed unwavering confidence in his father's continued leadership. Speaking to the media, Nishant asserted, 'It is an appeal to Bihar's public to give a majority (to JDU) more than what they gave in 2010. Nitish Kumar will undoubtedly become the CM.'

Fueling the conversation further, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary reaffirmed Kumar's stronghold on the Chief Minister's post. He told reporters in Patna, 'There is no challenge. Even if the entire UPA and the entire INDI alliance fight, Nitish Kumar will remain the Chief Minister of Bihar.'

Amidst these declarations, opposition strategies are materializing with a Congress-RJD meeting featuring crucial discussions on poll strategy and seat sharing. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge emphasized the fight against the BJP's alliance, and stressed, 'In the coming elections, we will give the people of Bihar a strong, positive, just and welfare-oriented option.'

(With inputs from agencies.)