Left Menu

Bihar's Political Battleground: CM Nitish Kumar's Anticipated Retention Amid Upcoming Elections

Ahead of Bihar's state elections, CM Nitish Kumar's possible retention is echoed by his son and the Bihar Deputy CM. Meanwhile, opposition parties in the Congress-RJD alliance meet to strategize, promising change and unity against the BJP. Future alliances continue discussions to challenge the ruling government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 23:36 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 23:36 IST
Bihar's Political Battleground: CM Nitish Kumar's Anticipated Retention Amid Upcoming Elections
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's son, Nishant Kumar. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As Bihar gears up for its crucial Assembly elections, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is at the center of an intense political dialogue. His son, Nishant Kumar, expressed unwavering confidence in his father's continued leadership. Speaking to the media, Nishant asserted, 'It is an appeal to Bihar's public to give a majority (to JDU) more than what they gave in 2010. Nitish Kumar will undoubtedly become the CM.'

Fueling the conversation further, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary reaffirmed Kumar's stronghold on the Chief Minister's post. He told reporters in Patna, 'There is no challenge. Even if the entire UPA and the entire INDI alliance fight, Nitish Kumar will remain the Chief Minister of Bihar.'

Amidst these declarations, opposition strategies are materializing with a Congress-RJD meeting featuring crucial discussions on poll strategy and seat sharing. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge emphasized the fight against the BJP's alliance, and stressed, 'In the coming elections, we will give the people of Bihar a strong, positive, just and welfare-oriented option.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025