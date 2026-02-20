Trump's Tariff Tactics: Still in Play Despite Legal Setbacks

Despite the Supreme Court's rejection of President Donald Trump's sweeping tariff powers, he still holds significant options to maintain his aggressive stance on imports. Trump's trade policies have been central to his economic strategy, with tariffs used as leverage against foreign trade practices.

Trump can utilize past measures, including Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, which has no limits on tariff size and focuses on unjustifiable trade practices. This section has prominently targeted Chinese goods, but its comprehensive use against multiple countries could prove laborious.

Additionally, the president has resorted to Depression-era laws, leveraging Section 338 of the Tariff Act of 1930 if needed. These strategies, along with national security arguments from Section 232, demonstrate Trump's commitment to reshaping America's trade landscape.

