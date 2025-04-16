Left Menu

Trump Targets Medicare Drug Price Negotiation Revamp

U.S. President Donald Trump instructed the health department to collaborate with Congress on modifying Medicare's drug pricing negotiation law. His executive order attempts to reduce healthcare costs, countering drugmakers' lobbying efforts to delay negotiations, and aligns drug payments with hospitals while promoting drug importation and generic competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 03:07 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 03:07 IST
Trump Targets Medicare Drug Price Negotiation Revamp
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a strategic move to reshape the landscape of prescription drug pricing, U.S. President Donald Trump has directed the country's health department to work in tandem with Congress to overhaul the law permitting Medicare to negotiate drug prices. This initiative comes as part of an executive order aimed at curbing healthcare costs amid pharmaceutical industry resistance.

Drug manufacturers have lobbied to extend the timeline for price negotiations by four years for small molecule drugs, predominantly pills. Trump's order intends to align these negotiations with the 13-year period already applicable to complex biotech drugs, marking a significant shift in policy for Medicare, which serves 66 million Americans.

The order also seeks to bring Medicare and hospital drug payments in line while standardizing patient payment rates nationally. Further directives include promoting drug importation from states like Florida and expediting approvals for affordable generics, signaling a comprehensive strategy to tackle drug costs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025