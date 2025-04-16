Trump's Executive Order Prioritizes Commercial Procurement

President Donald Trump has taken action to redirect the procurement strategies of federal agencies. On Tuesday, he signed a new executive order emphasizing the importance of purchasing commercially-available products and services.

This directive will impact agency contracting officers, who are now instructed to review all ongoing contracts for non-commercial products. They have a 60-day window to submit necessary waivers justifying these contracts, as detailed in a fact sheet from the White House.

The move is aimed at streamlining governmental procurement processes and potentially reducing costs through the acquisition of off-the-shelf solutions.

