Trump's Executive Order Prioritizes Commercial Procurement

President Donald Trump signed an executive order urging federal agencies to prioritize commercially-available products over custom ones. Agencies are tasked with reviewing all non-commercial product contracts within 60 days, requiring justifications for their continuation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 03:38 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 03:38 IST
President Donald Trump has taken action to redirect the procurement strategies of federal agencies. On Tuesday, he signed a new executive order emphasizing the importance of purchasing commercially-available products and services.

This directive will impact agency contracting officers, who are now instructed to review all ongoing contracts for non-commercial products. They have a 60-day window to submit necessary waivers justifying these contracts, as detailed in a fact sheet from the White House.

The move is aimed at streamlining governmental procurement processes and potentially reducing costs through the acquisition of off-the-shelf solutions.

