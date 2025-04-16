Left Menu

U.S. Treasury Secretary Addresses China Treasury Concerns Amidst Economic Tensions

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent dismissed concerns that China might weaponize its U.S. Treasury holdings. Despite market volatility, Bessent emphasized that the U.S. has tools to address such issues. He argued that selling Treasuries would not benefit China economically, amidst ongoing U.S-China trade tensions involving significant tariffs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 04:22 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 04:22 IST
U.S. Treasury Secretary Addresses China Treasury Concerns Amidst Economic Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a recent interview with Yahoo Finance, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent sought to assuage fears about China's potential to weaponize its substantial U.S. Treasury holdings. Despite recent fluctuations in the bond market, Bessent emphasized that no substantial risk exists of China using its Treasury assets as a tool for economic leverage against the United States.

Bessent noted that if China were to sell its U.S. bonds, it would have to purchase RMBs, inadvertently strengthening its own currency—an economic move not in Beijing's best interests. These comments come amid heightened trade tensions, where tit-for-tat tariffs have escalated between the two economic powerhouses.

The ongoing tariff war saw a 145% increase in duties on Chinese goods by the U.S., leading to reciprocal tariffs of 125% by China. Beijing has criticized President Trump's tariff strategy, labeling it 'a joke,' to which Bessent highlighted the seriousness and magnitude of the situation. Future negotiations, Bessent asserted, would ultimately require the direct involvement of Trump and Xi Jinping.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025