Left Menu

White House Shake-Up: Wire Services Lose Permanent Press Pool Access

The White House has announced that wire services like Reuters and Bloomberg News will no longer hold permanent slots in the press pool covering President Trump. This decision follows a court challenge by the Associated Press, which was previously barred for editorial decisions. Wire services will join a larger rotation with other outlets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 07:58 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 07:58 IST
White House Shake-Up: Wire Services Lose Permanent Press Pool Access
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration has altered its press pool policy, removing permanent slots for wire services Reuters and Bloomberg, according to a Tuesday announcement. This move allows the White House to exercise greater control over press coverage of the president.

This policy shift comes in the wake of a court ruling against the White House, which ordered it to reinstate the Associated Press into the press pool after previous exclusion. Wire services will now rotate with about 30 other news outlets, breaking from a long-held tradition of close presidential coverage.

Opposition looms over the decision, with wire services voicing concerns about the impact on democracy and impartial news coverage. Reuters emphasizes the public need for access to accurate government news, while AP criticizes the administration's restriction of wire service access. The White House, appealing a judge's decision, continues to defend its newfound discretion over pool inclusion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025