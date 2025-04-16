Left Menu

Li Chenggang Takes Helm Amid US-China Trade Tensions

China has appointed Li Chenggang as its new trade negotiator amidst a brewing tariff war with the US. Li, a seasoned official with significant experience, replaces Vice Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen as Beijing adopts a hardline approach against US-imposed tariffs under Trump's administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 10:05 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 10:05 IST
Li Chenggang Takes Helm Amid US-China Trade Tensions

China has announced the appointment of Li Chenggang as its new trade negotiator, replacing Vice Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen, in the midst of an intensifying tariff battle with the United States. This decision was made public by the Human Resources and Social Security Ministry on Wednesday.

Li, aged 58, previously served as an assistant commerce minister during the first term of US President Donald Trump. His extensive background in economic affairs includes vital roles in the commerce ministry, particularly in departments dealing with treaties, law, and fair trade. Li is an alumnus of Peking University and Hamburg University, bringing academic rigor to his new appointment.

The change in leadership comes as Beijing hardens its stance against the hefty tariffs imposed by Trump. Under Wang's tenure, China's foreign direct investment saw a significant drop of 27.1% in 2024, marking the largest decline since the 2008 financial crisis, despite efforts to reassure international businesses of China's economic stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI model accurately classifies breast cancer subtypes using mammograms and metadata

Transformer models redefine predictive healthcare with EHR integration

SDGs at risk without fair governance in Industry 4.0 tourism digitalization

Digital free speech under threat: Online users self-censor amid regulation fears

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025