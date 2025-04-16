Li Chenggang Takes Helm Amid US-China Trade Tensions

China has announced the appointment of Li Chenggang as its new trade negotiator, replacing Vice Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen, in the midst of an intensifying tariff battle with the United States. This decision was made public by the Human Resources and Social Security Ministry on Wednesday.

Li, aged 58, previously served as an assistant commerce minister during the first term of US President Donald Trump. His extensive background in economic affairs includes vital roles in the commerce ministry, particularly in departments dealing with treaties, law, and fair trade. Li is an alumnus of Peking University and Hamburg University, bringing academic rigor to his new appointment.

The change in leadership comes as Beijing hardens its stance against the hefty tariffs imposed by Trump. Under Wang's tenure, China's foreign direct investment saw a significant drop of 27.1% in 2024, marking the largest decline since the 2008 financial crisis, despite efforts to reassure international businesses of China's economic stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)