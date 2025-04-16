U.S. Senators Forge Stronger Ties with Taiwan Amid Trade Talks

Three U.S. senators are making a significant trip to Taiwan this week to discuss vital trade and security issues with President Lai Ching-te. The trip is timely as Taiwan continues its tariff discussions with Washington.

The American Institute in Taiwan, functioning as the U.S.'s unofficial embassy in Taipei, announced that Republican senators Pete Ricketts and Ted Budd, along with Democrat senator Chris Coons, will be in Taiwan until Saturday. This journey marks the first such visit since President Donald Trump assumed office in January.

The visit by the senators underscores the United States' reaffirmed commitment to its partnership with Taiwan, a pivotal ally despite the absence of formal diplomatic relations. Discussions will include regional security, U.S.-Taiwan relations, and the broader Indo-Pacific security scenario.

