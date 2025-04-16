China Appoints New Negotiator Amid Rising US Tariffs
China has appointed Li Chenggang, formerly its ambassador to the WTO, as its new international trade representative. This comes as US President Trump increases tariffs on Chinese imports to 245%, urging Beijing to negotiate. Analysts view Li's appointment as a potential move to restart dialogue and resolve trade tensions.
- Country:
- China
In response to the escalating trade war instigated by US President Donald Trump, China has taken a decisive step by appointing Li Chenggang as its new top international trade negotiator. This strategic move aims to break the ongoing tariff deadlock that has seen tariffs on Chinese goods rise to a staggering 245%.
Li replaces Wang Shouwen, who played a significant role in the 2020 trade negotiations. His previous experience as China's ambassador to the World Trade Organisation (WTO) indicates China's intent to engage in dialogue with the Trump administration, despite tensions soaring after 'Liberation Day,' when the US imposed hefty tariffs globally.
The Chinese Foreign Ministry emphasizes the need for equal, respectful discussions, urging the US to cease applying pressure. Analysts speculate that Li's international connections could be instrumental in navigating these high-stakes negotiations, potentially alleviating the trade pressures between two of the world's largest economies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- US
- Trump
- trade
- tariffs
- Li Chenggang
- negotiator
- WTO
- trade war
- Beijing
ALSO READ
Trump's Strategic Maneuvering: Peace, Tariffs, and Tensions
Chinese FM Criticizes U.S. Tariffs: Global Market Impact
Asian Powerhouses Unite Against U.S. Tariffs
Asian Factories Hit By Trade Turbulence: A Struggle With Tariffs and Demand
US to Announce 'Liberation Day' Tariffs Amid Global Trade Tensions