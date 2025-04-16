Left Menu

Bihar Congress Protests ED Chargesheet Against Gandhis

Bihar Congress workers protested outside the Enforcement Directorate office in Patna against a chargesheet filed against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case. The protest was part of a nationwide dissent against perceived political targeting by central agencies. The ED accused the Gandhis of laundering Rs 988 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 16-04-2025 16:21 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 16:21 IST
Bihar Congress Protests ED Chargesheet Against Gandhis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Congress workers gathered on Wednesday outside the Enforcement Directorate's Patna office, voicing opposition to a chargesheet filed against party figureheads Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald money laundering case.

The protest was a segment of a larger, nationwide outcry from the Congress party, condemning the ED's actions as politically motivated. To manage the situation, authorities deployed a significant security presence around the Patna zonal office, setting up barricades to preserve order. Leading the protest were Bihar Congress chief Rajesh Kumar and Krishna Allavaru, the state's party in-charge, who organized a march starting at Income Tax Golumber and leading to the ED office.

Protesters displayed banners with slogans targeting both the BJP and the central investigative agencies, expressing grievances over perceived bias and inaction against ruling party leaders. Speaking to the press, Allavaru criticized the motives behind the charges, questioning the silence of leaders like Narendra Modi and Amit Shah on similar protests by Congress workers in the capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI model accurately classifies breast cancer subtypes using mammograms and metadata

Transformer models redefine predictive healthcare with EHR integration

SDGs at risk without fair governance in Industry 4.0 tourism digitalization

Digital free speech under threat: Online users self-censor amid regulation fears

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025