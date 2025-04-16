Bihar Congress Protests ED Chargesheet Against Gandhis
Bihar Congress workers protested outside the Enforcement Directorate office in Patna against a chargesheet filed against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case. The protest was part of a nationwide dissent against perceived political targeting by central agencies. The ED accused the Gandhis of laundering Rs 988 crore.
Bihar Congress workers gathered on Wednesday outside the Enforcement Directorate's Patna office, voicing opposition to a chargesheet filed against party figureheads Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald money laundering case.
The protest was a segment of a larger, nationwide outcry from the Congress party, condemning the ED's actions as politically motivated. To manage the situation, authorities deployed a significant security presence around the Patna zonal office, setting up barricades to preserve order. Leading the protest were Bihar Congress chief Rajesh Kumar and Krishna Allavaru, the state's party in-charge, who organized a march starting at Income Tax Golumber and leading to the ED office.
Protesters displayed banners with slogans targeting both the BJP and the central investigative agencies, expressing grievances over perceived bias and inaction against ruling party leaders. Speaking to the press, Allavaru criticized the motives behind the charges, questioning the silence of leaders like Narendra Modi and Amit Shah on similar protests by Congress workers in the capital.
